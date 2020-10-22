Shawn Mendes Reacts To His Own Netflix Documentary Trailer 'In Wonder'; Watch

Netflix recently added a new post in which singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes reacted to his own Netflix documentary trailer Shawn Mendes: In Wonder on Instagram. The singer seemed to be overwhelmed after looking at the In Wonder trailer and added many profound statements. Take a look at Shawn's reaction and see what fans thought of the post as well.

Shawn Mendes reacts to trailer of own documentary

The video starts with an introduction and fans hear the Canadian singer say - "What's up? I'm Shawn Mendes and today I am going to watch my the trailer for my documentary - In wonder'". The trailer starts with a shot of Shawn taking a shower, He laughs at the scene and explains that it is a bit unusual seeing one's own self take a shower. He explains that he did know that a camera was shooting him but points out once again that it's a bit weird.

The camera then shows Shawn's journal. Shawn then mentions that his vocal coach had asked him to write manifestation sentences in his journal and that it helped him a lot. He also added that it changed his life as seeing statements written on paper and internalizing it was a magical journey. Shawn then says 'This isn't a story about a famous musician, it is a story about a guy growing up'.

The video shows shots of Shawn as a child and the singer adds that fans will see many shots of him a child and footage that has never been seen before. He finally adds - 'Nobody is born legendary if you really want to be amazing at what you do - you just have to start and practise really hard. That is something you always have the choice to decided'. The caption mentioned the documentary would release globally November 23.

Many fans liked and commented on Netflix's Instagram post. One fan mentioned that she would cry when she saw the documentary and other fans mentioned they were really excited to see the new documentary. Take a look:

Credit: Shawn Mendes' Instagram

