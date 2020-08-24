Shazam! 2 Official Title Revealed; Know About Shazam! 2 Cast And A Possible New Character

Released in 2019, Shazam! garnered many praises from the audiences. The movie was a success at the box office and a sequel was announced with Zachary Levi returning in the titular role, reuniting with David F. Sandberg as the director, who also helmed the first film. Now the official title of Shazam! 2 is revealed.

Also Read | 'The Batman', 'Shazam 2' And 'The Flash's' Release Delayed, New Dates Out

Shazam! 2 official title revealed

During the recent DC FanDome event, director David F. Sandberg revealed the official title of Shazam! 2. The upcoming sequel is named as Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He also shared the first look poster on his Twitter handle. It has Zackary Levi as Shazam, along with his siblings as other adult superheroes like him, as shown in the first installment. Check out the poster below.

We have a title! #Shazam! Fury of the Gods

What gods? Why are they upset? Yes! pic.twitter.com/QPGJwjghUx — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 22, 2020

Also Read | Top 4 Scenes From 'Shazam!' You Must Check Out Before You Watch 'Shazam 2'

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will continue the Shazam family of heroes, which was introduced during the climax scene of the first film. As the title suggests, the sequel could possibly feature Gods, but the names are yet not revealed. Shazam himself has the power of several gods combined. His name is an acronym of six immortal elders; Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury.

Along with the title reveal, a new cast member is also speculated to join the project. 'Sinbad' is said to have a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The comedian and actor made fun about being a part of Shazam! before its release in 2019. However, as he crashed “Shazoom” video interaction on DC FanDome, fans are speculating that he would now appear in the upcoming sequel.

Also Read | REMARKABLE: DC's Shazam Rubbishes Fake Review Campaign Against Captain Marvel And Brie Larson

Also Read | DC Movies' Major Things Of 2019 Which You Must Be Aware Of If You Are A Fan Of DCU

Shazam! 2 cast and more

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see Zackary Levi return as superhero Shazam, and Asher Angel as his human host, Billy Batson. Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona will also reprise their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Faither Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, and Jovan Armand will also make a comeback as Batson’s foster family. Other cast members are yet to be unannounced.

Shazam! 2 plot has been under wraps since its announcement. The makers did not reveal much information on DC FanDome as the movie is yet to commence its principal photography. The film has already been pushed ahead from its initial release date of April 1, 2022, due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now set to strike in theatres on November 4, 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.