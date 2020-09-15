Shazam! 2 Director Teases More Of The Superhero Family And Unexpected Villains; Read

Shazam! introduced the family of superheroes to the audiences. Now, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, the second instalment is under development. Recently, director David F. Sandberg hinted that the upcoming sequel will include more of the Shazam family and has unexpected villains. Read more about his revelations here.

Shazam! 2 to have more of Shazam family and villains

In a recent interview during the DC FanDome event, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg shed some light about the movie. Talking about Billy Baston and his foster siblings, he said that now they are all superheroes. In fact, they are all now a family with superpowers. The filmmaker stated the audiences will finally get to see that aspect in part 2. He mentioned that people only got a glimpse of that in Shazam!, so the superhero family is something to look forward to in the upcoming sequel.

David F. Sandberg also hinted about Shazam!: Fury of the Gods villains. He said that he cannot “really talk about villains or villain,” but he thinks a lot of people will be surprised. The filmmaker mentioned that it is going to be “little unexpected” for the audiences.

Billy Baston and his foster siblings turned superheroes at the very end of Shazam! However, they were seen taking over the thrones of superpower ancestors. They can work together from the start to fight the baddies. In the end credit scene, Dr Sivana was approached by some mystical nemesis. It is expected that the two will join forces. So Shazam! 2 plot is expected to bring Dr Sivana back along with more villains from the DC comics.

Shazam! 2 cast and more

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see Zackary Levi return as superhero Shazam, and Asher Angel as his human host, Billy Batson. Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona will also reprise their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Faither Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, and Jovan Armand will also make a comeback as Billy’s foster family. Other cast members are yet to be unannounced.

The makers did not reveal much information on DC FanDome as the movie is yet to commence its principal photography. The film has already been pushed ahead from its initial release date of April 1, 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to commence production in the First Quarter of 2021. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now set to strike in theatres on November 4, 2022.

