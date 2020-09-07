Zachary Levi Talks About 'Shazam 2!' Shooting Plan, Explains Benefit Of Delayed Release

Released in 2019, Shazam! garnered great responses and a sequel was announced with Zachary Levi reprising his titular role. The title of the second installment, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was revealed during DC FanDome event. Now Levi talked about its filming schedule and release date.

Zachary Levi reveals Shazam! 2 filming plans

In a recent conversation with Dan Fogler’s 4D Xperience, Zachary Levi opened about the Shazam! Fury of the Gods shooting and more. He said that the studio announced that they were going do a sequel “pretty much” right after Shazam! was premiered. The actor stated that they knew they were tracking well enough and the producers were happy with the numbers.

He mentioned that the makers have been “steadily and earnestly” working on the script for Shazam! 2 and he thinks that they are planning to commence shooting in Quarter 1 of 2021. Levi noted that COVDI-19 has “kind of made everything a little bit up in the air,” but their intent is “very much” on making the second installment. “We gotta get it fast, the kids are growing fast,” he asserted hinting at the child actors who will also be reprising their roles from the first film.

Like many other movies, Shazam! Fury of the Gods had a changed in its initial release date and was delayed for around eight months. The movie was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in April 2022 but has been pushed to November 2022. Zachary Levi thinks that is a good thing for the film. He said that Shazam 2! was going to release in April 2022 and they Warner Bros. pushed the date partly because of COVID-19. The actor stated that he is “actually quite grateful” as he thinks a November release is a better calendar spot.

Zachary Levi explained that an early November date of Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be going into the Christmas season. He stated that hopefully, they can kind of “float and keep it going” into the holidays. Citing the example of Aquaman (2019), the actor said that the movie had the right-before-Christmas release and grossed more than a billion dollars. Levi hinted that the late release of Shazam! 2 could also benefit.

David F. Sandberg will return as the director for Shazam! Fury of the Gods with Henry Gayden penning down the script. Along with Zackary Levi returning as superhero Shazam, Asher Angel will also make a comeback as his human host, Billy Batson. Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona will also reprise their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, and Jovan Armand will also make a return as Batson’s foster family. Other cast members are yet to be unannounced. Plot details about the movie are under wraps. Shazam! 2 is set to strike in theatres on November 4, 2022.

