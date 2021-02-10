Shia LaBeouf-CAA Part Ways As Actor Seeks Inpatient Care Amid Lawsuit With FKA Twigs

Shia LeBeouf has been accused by his ex-girlfriend, actor, and musician FKA Twigs, of physical abuse during their relationship. A lawsuit was also filed for the same against LeBeouf in December, which resulted in more accusations of emotional abuse by multiple women. Now, the lawsuit and accusations seem to be affecting his career as he has parted ways with his talent agency.

Are Shia LaBeouf and talent management firm CAA parting ways?

Variety has recently reported that Hollywood talent agency CAA and Shia LaBeouf have separated ways, as the actor is receiving inpatient care. CAA has not fired him, and it was LaBeouf who made the decision to take a break from acting so that he could solely focus on his recovery and get the help he needs. At this time, the talent agency is not working with the actor and was on a hiatus for around one month.

Shai LeBeouf in rehab has spent more than five weeks currently residing at an inpatient facility. There is no news on what specific type of treatment he is getting. However, when the actor reacted to the sexual battery lawsuit, he admitted to his aggression and alcoholism, stating he has been abusive to those around him for years. His releases from the facility will be dependent on his recovery. The news of Shia Labeouf in rehab comes after his split with Margaret Qualley.

Shia LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs and another former Shia LeBeouf’s girlfriend, stylist Karolyn Pho, both accused him of physical abuse, with a lawsuit on the matter filed against him. A pattern of his misbehaviour has been well-document over the years, while he has continued to venture into the entertainment industry. This is not the first time for Shai LeBeouf in rehab, as his past stints were for alcohol addiction. He has a history of arrests, legal issues, and problematic behaviour.

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf were in a relationship for around a year. The former Shia LeBeouf’s girlfriend has laid a lawsuit which states that he is a danger to women. “Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous,” the lawsuit claims. FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf lawsuit claims that the former was knowingly infected with an STD by him. LeBeouf was also scrubbed by Netflix this award season as they did not put him in the Oscars campaign for Pieces of a Woman, which features him as the main lead.

