Shia LaBeouf Accused Of 'knowingly' Giving STD To Ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs; Lawsuit Filed

After reading the news on Shia LaBeouf getting sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs, another part of the lawsuit has been getting attention from the followers of the case. As soon as the notification was posted about FKA twigs' boyfriend concerning their abusive relationship, another allegation was put forth by FKA twigs, saying that the actor was responsible for giving her a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

As claimed by the musician, Shia LaBeouf was the reason she was not in a state of well-being mentally or physically during their one-year-long relationship. The followers had seen the allegation coming, and they knew once FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf, things would go deeper than just a toxic relationship. Here are the details on the Shia LaBeouf STD case.

Shia LaBeouf FKA twigs STD Case

According to the New York Times, there was more than just a toxic relationship between Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs. It has been seen on many occasions that the actor would shout at Twigs and assault her physically if she did not agree to do as he pleased. An incident of car speeding was reported against the couple after Valentine's week in 2019, where Shia LaBeouf was in the driving seat and was threatening FKA twigs to confess her feelings if she did not intend to see the car crash.

Upon refusal, the actor had raged at her and assaulted her. Later on, regarding such activities being forced upon her, the musician alleged that Shia LaBeouf had knowingly given her STD. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court also states that FKA twigs had additionally accused him of "relentless abuse".

Responses from Shia LaBeouf and Twigs' Followers

Shia LaBeouf responded in a remorseful tone, saying that he was "sorry to the ones he hurt". He accepted the charges filed against him and said that he was responsible for the inability to control his alcohol or his aggression. Fans of FKA twigs extended support to the musician by sending encouraging comments and uplifting wishes for the consequential proceedings of the Court.

They expressed that they were very proud of her and called her a "brave angel" for fighting the opposite side with great vigour. They encouraged her to "stay strong" because "speaking up about abuse is terrifying". They offered emotional support by sending lots of good wishes through hearts and hugs emojis, telling her that they believe in her.

