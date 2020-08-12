Shia LaBeouf Being Eyed To Play Moon Knight In Marvel's X-Men Reboot?

Shia LeBeouf had taken a break from the entertainment industry as he took time to battle his addiction, depression and anger issues. The actor was vocal about his struggle with addiction which has been portrayed partly in the film Honey Boy where LeBeouf played the role of his father. The actor is experiencing somewhat of a renaissance in Hollywood as he ventures out in the indie side of films. Now, it is being rumoured that Shia is being eyed by Marvel Studios for their rendition of the X-Men Universe, with various portals reporting that the actor is being considered for the role of Moon Knight.

Shia LaBeouf to play Moon Knight?

The Moon Knight film by Marvel Studios under the MCU canon has been awaited by fans for years who have been waiting to get some details about any developments, but the studio has been tight-lipped about it, similar to its projects in the past. Since Shia is a known method actor and chooses to get into the skin of the character he is portraying on-screen, Marvel is reportedly looking to cast him for the part as Moon Knight as a character has many layers to it, as shown in the comics. Moon Knight is a rich vigilante, having a similar tragic story arc like that of Batman.

Though Marvel is keen on working with Shia as Moon Knight, other roles in the kitty for him include Cyclops and Ice Man. Following the debacle of the Transformers films featuring Shia, the actor had sworn off working on big-budgeted CGI-fest films, thus the studio is looking to find him a role which suits him comfortably. Shia too has been vocal about indie films giving him an opportunity for finessing his acting skills thus the speculations around him working in Marvel films, which are predominantly CGI-filled cinematic events is still not confirmed by either the studio's or the actor's representatives.

Shia is coming off his latest film The Tax Collector, which released back on August 7 at limited theatres around the world and VOD. Whereas, he also featured in Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon. The actor is confirmed to be attached with Don't Worry, Darling, which will be helmed by Olivia Wilde.

