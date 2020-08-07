'The Tax Collector' Director Denies Claims Of Shia LaBeouf Being A Brownface For The Movie

David Ayer is one of the most popular American filmmakers who are known to make crime-based movies set in Los Angeles. He is known for his films that deal with gangs, police work, corruption, drug trading, etc. David Ayer is back again with one such movie The Tax Collector. The movie officially released today. The movie shows the story of a crime lord’s tax collector in LA. David Ayer was recently criticised for getting Shia LaBeouf to play the role of Creeper in The Tax Collector. He was accused of making Shia LaBeouf’s character brownface for entertainment purpose in the movie. The director of The Tax Collector has denied such claims and insisted that Shia LaBeouf is playing a white man in the movie. Here is what he had to say about it.

Also Read | David Ayer Reveals 'Suicide Squad' Was Turned Into A Comedy Because Of 'Deadpool'

The Tax Collector director denies Shia LaBeouf being a brownface in the movie

In his recent interviews with the LA Times, David Ayer reiterated that Shia LaBeouf’s character is not made brownface for the movie. David Ayer said that Shia LaBeouf is a white guy and he is playing the character of a white guy in The Tax Collector. He further added that he is not taking anyone’s work away. The Tax Collector cast is almost exclusively Latin American except for Shia LaBeouf. He sports dark trimmed hair and has a barrio accent throughout the movie. Several social media users have been accusing Shia LaBeouf of looking Mexican in the movie for entertainment purpose. The director had initially hit back at the allegations on his social media last month.

Also Read | David Ayer Reveals A Major Scene With Harley Quinn & Joker From 'Suicide Squad'

David Ayer denies putting Shia LaBeouf as brownface for The Tax Collector

David Ayer took to his official Twitter handle and had cleared the air surrounding Shia LaBeouf’s character Creeper. In his tweet, David Ayer said that Shia LaBeouf is playing a white guy who grew up in the hood. It is a Jewish dude playing a white character. He also mentioned that Shia LaBeouf is the only white guy in The Tax Collector cast. Here is a look at David Ayer’s Twitter.

Really important answer - Shia is playing a whiteboy who grew up in the hood. This is a Jewish dude playing a white character. Also the only white dude in the movie 💁‍♂️ https://t.co/PS6foJwQXV — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) July 1, 2020

Also Read | The Tax Collector Trailer Fuels Curiosity In Viewers; Is A Proper Blend Of Drama & Action

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf Gets Entire Chest Inked To Authentically Play His Role In 'The Tax Collector'

The Tax Collector

The Tax Collector is an American action thriller that released today. The movie is written, directed, and produced by David Ayer. The Tax Collector cast features several talented actors like Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, and Shia LaBeouf in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two tax collectors of a crime lord in LA and how their life is upended when an old rival comes into the picture. Here is a look at The Tax Collector trailer

Promo Image Credits: David Ayer Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.