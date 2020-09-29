'Ship Of Fools' Cast: Here's A List Of Actors Who Were Part Of The 1965 Classic

Directed by Stanley Kramer, the film Ship of Fools released in 1965. The drama film was set onboard an ocean liner bound to Germany from Mexico in 1963. The film features an ensemble cast including Vivien Leigh, Simone Signoret, Jose Ferrer and Lee Marvin. Ship of Fools was adapted from a novel of the same name and was regarded as a critically acclaimed film. Reviewers praised the cast’s performance in the film. Take a look at the cast of Ship of Fools.

Ship of Fools characters

Vivien Leigh as Mary Treadwell

Vivien Leigh plays the character of Mary Treadwell in the film Ship of Fools. She plays a divorcee who is set to begin her life afresh as she takes the ship.

Simone Signoret as La Condesa

Simone Signoret plays the character of La Condesa in Ship of Fools. She plays the role of a countess from Cuba. She is transported to a Spanish prison on Tenerife and her sense of doom is in contrast to the doctor’s initial determination to fight the forces of oppression. She meets a doctor who falls in love with her, but they soon realise their union is not meant to be.

José Ferrer as Siegfried Rieber

Jose Ferrer is seen as Siegfried Rieber, a German businessman in Ship of Fools. He is seen as a married man in the movie, who begins an affair with a girl named Lizzi.

Lee Marvin as Bill Tenny

Lee Marvin is seen as Bill Tenny in the film. He is seen essaying the role of a former baseball player who has a drinking problem. He seems to be angry about the fact that his career never took off.

