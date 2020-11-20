Shawn Mendes Admits Feeling 'a Little Alone' Before He Started Dating GF Camila Cabello

Pop sensation Shawn Mendes has given ladylove Camila Cabello the credit for strengthening his relationship with his family. In an interview with legendary songster Elton John for the cover page story of VMan Magazine, Shawn admitted 'feeling a bit alone' before he met girlfriend Camila. For the unversed, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been in a courtship for about a year and a half now.

Shawn reveals he rekindled his bonds with family & friends because of Camila

On November 19, 2020, in his interview with Elton John for the men's magazine, Shawn Mendes spilt the beans about being on a 'speedy path down one way with blinders on' for seven years before he met ladylove Camila Cabello. Shawn also shed some light on feeling 'alone' before he got in a relationship with the Havana crooner and revealed the reason behind the same as well in the interview. He also went to give Camila all the credit for making him realise the importance of staying in touch with his family and friends.

During his interview with the veteran English singer-songwriter, Shawn stated that he did not know whether it was a 'me thing' or a 'men thing' but for seven years, he was not in touch with his friends and family because of being on a 'one way with blinders on'. The Mercy singer continued expressing that when he landed with Camila, he observed how she would have her family around quite often. He also revealed that his lover is all about her family and friends. Thus, it made the 22-year-old want to call his mother.

Elaborating more about the same, Shawn shared how he started reaching back out to his friends and family and all the connections he felt were further away. The Canadian songster concluded saying although he felt a little lonely earlier, his 23-year-old girlfriend changed it for him. Meanwhile, ardent fans of the lovebirds will get some BTS sneak-peek into their lives in the upcoming documentary of Shawn Mendes, titled In Wonder. The highly-anticipated documentary will release on Netflix on November 23, 2020.

For those wondering, "Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello engaged?", the couple hasn't announced their plans to take their relationship a step ahead, as of yet. Before Camila, Shawn Mendes' girlfriends' list reportedly included Hailey Baldwin and Chloë Grace Moretz.

