Shawn Mendes And Justin Bieber Kick Off AMAs By Performing Their New Track 'Monster'

On November 23, 2020, Justin Bieber kicked off American Music Awards 2020. The singer returned to the AMAs 2020 stage after a gap of four years only to perform his three latest tracks. He was later joined by Shawn Mendes. Justin moved the audience by performing Lonely which he created with the producer Benny Blanco. The track was released last month.

Justin Bieber returns to AMA after 4 years

The singer was seen wearing a pair of baggy jeans with a white t-shirt and a checked shirt. He covered his head wearing a red bennie for the performance. Justin can be seen surrounded by mirrors which reminded the audience of the music video of the song. Blanco took his seat on the piano while performing the Holy song Lonely. A huge cross hovered on the singer’s head as background performers wearing face masks joined him.

As the background dancers left the stage, Shawn Mendes is seen entering the stage and accompanying Justin to perform their latest song Monster. Shawn was seen wearing black formal trousers with a checked shirt with a messy hairdo. The singers also shared their experiences as child stars turning adult musicians.

Other performances on the AMAs stage include of 90s trio Bell Biv DeVoe, Nelly, Justin Beiber, Kay Perry, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes. The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat also appeared on stage. The 26-year-old released Monster with his fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Speaking about his collaboration in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, 22-year-old Shawn revealed that the ‘Habitual’ star was ‘Elvis to him’. He said, "It's about how society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing. And it's hard. And his heart fell deep into it. And him and I, even yesterday, were on the phone for an hour and had the deepest conversation, I think, about so much. And it just felt really nice because it was a full-circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing."

