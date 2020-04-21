Doctor Foster Ending Explained: How Do Gemma And Tom Deal With Simon?

The show Doctor Foster is a drama TV series starring Suranne Jones, Bertie Carvel, Tom Taylor, Thusitha Jayasundera, and Shazia Nicholls. The Doctor Foster season 2 finale left many fans of the show surprised with an unexpected turn of events. A Doctor Foster review claimed it to be 'unbelievably devastating'. The Doctor Foster ending was indeed theatrical and dramatic, as claimed by a news source.

Doctor Foster ending explained

In the last episode of Doctor Foster, Gemma puts Simon in her SUV and takes him away with her so that she can put Tom out of harm’s way. She arrives too late and Simon stands in the car park with an angry look as a child’s ride tinkles away in the background. Gemma runs into her ex-husband, who is looking at Tom and herself wildly and unpredictably. She asks him to stay away from her son. Tom also tries his best to call out his father and says that he was using him to get to Gemma. Simon says that he wants to stab her in the eyes, but she retorts that he should stab himself.

Simon comes back to haunt them again when they are having dinner with Rose and her new husband. A complete wreck, he says to Gemma that they should get back together. Gemma replies that she should choke him to death and Tom also calls him a ‘massive failure’.

Gemma ends things with James and says that she does not want someone to fix her. A desperate Simon meets up with Tom when he is in a taxi. He sees Simon trying to kill himself as he walks into oncoming traffic. Gemma comes to know about this and says to Simon that he must not die like this in front of his terrified son.

Simon reveals that he told Tom that Gemma had abandoned him during a bout of post-natal depression. Gemma sets up a hotel room where Simon can pop pills and commit suicide. Simon says his goodbye to Tom, who is crying in the car. Gemma decides to stop Simon, but in the process realises that Tom has left his mobile phone and has exited from her life. Gemma in the end just says:

“I’m here. Tom, I’m your mum. I’m sorry and I’m here. I’ll always be here waiting. When you want to come back. Whenever you want to come back”

It seems that Tom has given up on the amount of drama and madness surrounding his parents. He has decided to live by himself rather than get tangled up the mess. This becomes the end of Doctor Foster, as Gemma is left craving for her son.

