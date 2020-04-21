'Outer Banks' Ending Explained: What Will Happen To John B And Sarah As Secrets Unfold?

Outer Banks is a show on Netflix that traces the story of a group of teenagers who find a treasure map. While they look for the treasure, they stumble into things that are dark and dangerous. The ending of Outer Banks opens up the curtains of many themes and sub-plots that were going on throughout the season.

Outer Banks ending explained

The last episode of the show ended up answering two central mysteries of the show: What happened to Big John and where is the treasure that they have been looking for? The death of Peterkin is said to be done by John B after the standoff at the runway. Sarah is extremely shocked and disgusted by the fact that not only his father but also his brother are both murderers. Ward had killed John B's father while Rafe murdered the sheriff. Instead of revealing the truth and coming clean, Ward puts the blame of the murder on John's head.

Ward also asks Sarah to pick a side. Sarah comes to know that her boyfriend is being wrongly accused of murder and decides to side with him. JJ, Pope and Kie try to figure out the solution to Kohn's problem. JJ steals the boat, Phantom, that belonged to John's father and asks him to come and meet him at 3 PM on the next day. The police are getting serious with their search for the person who killed the sheriff and John finds himself getting cornered. He hides at Kelce's home, who unfortunately informs that police. John manages to get away from the grasp of the cops and escapes.

Sarah realises that John must be hidden in the church where they had been previously. Topper follows them and rings the bell, indicating their hideout. Rafe also follows the two and starts a fire in order to burn the church. Topper, trying to prove his love for Sarah, comes out in John's dress and gets arrested by the cops. The couple slips away. The two hide in one of the houses from Rose's listings.

Sarah tries to come clean to the cops on the next day but her father stops her. She manages to run away from there and before the police could come, John and Sarah are already on the run. After a couple of detours, they finally reach aboard the Phantom and are ready to sail in the sunset but there is a storm. John does not want to go back and Sarah doesn't leave him, so the two brave the storm. While everyone thinks that they are dead, they are actually picked up by a ship to the Bahamas.

The ending makes it clear that Ward had killed off John B and that he is indeed dead. Secondly, the treasure is hidden in the Bahamas. The ending has set out a wonderful premise for Outer Banks Season 2.

