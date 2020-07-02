Can Ranveer As Teddy Daniels Keep His Audience Engaged In 'Shutter Island's' Hindi Remake?

Shutter Island is one of the most critically acclaimed movies. The movie is a crime thriller based on one called Teddy Daniels. He is a US Marshal who is sent to a hospital for the criminally insane on Shutter island along with his new partner Chuck Aule. They are there to investigate a Rachel Solando and has to work closely with the lead psychiatrist called John Cawley who, however, refuses to hand over the records. While working on the case, Teddy also has disturbing dreams about his dead wife. However, they later find the real Rachel Solando and things start getting complicated until a sinister truth is revealed. If Shutter Island is to be remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the role.

Teddy Daniels- Ranveer Singh

He is the US Marshal around whom the entire plot of Shutter Island revolves. Known for his acting chops, Ranveer Singh seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Leonardo_di_Caprio_321 Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Chuck Aule- Randeep Hooda

He is the new partner appointed to help Teddy with the missing case of Rachel Solando. Known for his acting skills, Randeep Hooda seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Mark Ruffalo Instagram, Randeep Hooda Instagram

John Cawley- Anupam Kher

He is the lead psychiatrist who seems uninterested to cooperate with Teddy and Chuck regarding the case of Rachel Solando. However, later it is revealed that he has completely different motives in the film. Having already played such tricky and complex characters on screen, Anupam Kher seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Ben.Kinsgley Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Rachel Solando 1- Deepika Padukone

She is the woman whose case is being investigated by Teddy and Chuck on Shutter Island. Known for her acting skills, Deepika Padukone seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Emily Mortimer Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Rachel Solando 2- Kajol

She is the other Rachel Solando whom Teddy and Chuck find hiding in a cave. She claims to be a psychiatrist of the facility who found out important truths about the place and was later admitted there as a patient. Being a good actor, Kajol seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Patricia Clarkson Instagram, Kajol Instagram

Dolores Chanel- Alia Bhatt

She was the wife of Teddy who died before the events of the film. She is the one about whom, teddy keeps having disturbing dreams. Known for her acting abilities, Alia Bhatt seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: MichelleWilliamsfans Instagram, Alia Bhatt

