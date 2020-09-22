'Sicario 2' Ending Explained: What Happens To The Girl At The End? Read Details

Sicario 2 is an action crime film that released in the year 2018 and is directed by Stefano Sollima. The film starring Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin and Isabela Merced in the lead roles. Here is an explanation of what the ending of the film and what happened to the little girl who was kidnapped in the movie.

Plot of the film

The plot of the film revolves around an FBI agent Matt Gravel who tasks Alejandro with a mysterious operation to prevent the smuggling of terrorists across the US border from Mexico. They plan to attack rival drug cartels together so that the drug cartels do not suspect the US government's involvement in the attacks and blame each other. Alejandro kidnaps a top kingpin’s daughter in order to deliberately increase the tensions between the rival cartels.

However, things do not go as planned and the cartels figure out that the government is involved. A corrupt Mexican police official attacks Alejandro but he escapes the ambush. The fate of Isabela lies in Matt and Alejandro’s hands who start questioning everything that they are fighting for.

Ending of the film

Towards the end of the film, Alejandro is killed by a new smuggler he had crossed paths with earlier. Matt takes in Isabela instead of killing her like he was instructed. Matt starts contemplating whether the sacrifices are worth it and questions everything.

What happens to Isabela in the end?

Isabela’s character sees a lot of change through the course of her journey with Matt and Alejanadro. From a snooty teenager who would fight with her classmates and threaten her teachers, she recognises that she needs to fend for herself when isolated from her kingpin father. She senses that she has danger from everyone and begins to see the human cost of her life of privilege.

At the end of the film, Isabela is saved by Matt who says that he will put her in witness protection. This act is seen as Matt’s journey towards compassion. It also shows how helpless and powerless Isabela had become and how she was being sent from one hand to another as if she is a commodity just like the immigrants the cartels used to trade-in.

