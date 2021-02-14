'Silence Of The Lambs' 30th Anniversary: Here's Why The Movie Was Given This Title

The Silence Of The Lambs has left a mark on moviegoers' minds even after 30 years of its completion. Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter still creeps out the fans as he converses with Jodie Foster's Clarice. The psychological hotpot celebrates its 30th anniversary on February 14. A lot of fans are still curious to know why the movie was titled 'Silence of the Lambs', and here is its interesting backstory.

The Silence Of The Lambs' title

The movie is the screenplay adaption of Thomas Harris’ psychological novel titled as The Silence Of The Lambs. The plot of the film revolves around an FBI trainee, Clarice, who has been hired to interview Hannibal Lecter who is a cannibal and a former psychiatrist so that she can get an insight into the mind of a serial killer. As the movie progresses, Hannibal nudges her to reveal a personal detail about her. To this Clarice replies that she was traumatised with the screaming of lambs who were about to be slaughtered in her neighbour’s farm.

She also reveals that she can hear the lambs screaming in her dreams as well. When Clarice nabs a serial killer who had kidnapped a popular senator’s daughter Catherine, Hannibal ties the loose ends for her and explains that she could hear them screaming in her dreams because she thought of Catherine as a lamb who was about to be slaughtered. But she rescued her before that could happen. And this is how The Silence Of The Lambs' title connects the whole plotline.

The Silence Of The Lambs' cast

The Silence Of The Lambs' casts Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine, Anthony Heald and Brooke Smith among others. It was directed by Jonathan Demme and became one of the highest-grossing films of that time. It was won five Oscar Awards including one for Best Actor and Best Actress as well. It also has been premiered at 41st Berlin International Film Festival.

According to a report by Variety, when Anthony Hopkins first got the script of the film, he assumed that it was a children's movie. But when he read the script, he was blown away by the story. The Silence Of The Lambs' sequel titled as Hannibal was released in 2001 which was followed by its prequels Red Dragon in 2002 and Hannibal Rising 2007.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

