Silence Of The Lambs House, Aka Buffalo Bill's House, Is Now Up For Sale

The iconic house from Silence of the Lambs is now up for sale. This house, on 8 Circle St Perryopolis, PA, is where Buffalo Bill conducted his brutal craft of making a mask with the skin of women. This iconic horror movie location looks exactly the same as it did in Silence of the Lambs. The house is being sold by real estate agents Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad, who have also shared property details for the house on allanassad.com.

Iconic Silence of the Lambs house used by 'Buffalo Bill' now up for sale

Buffalo Bill's house was one of the main locations used in Silence of the Lambs. In fact, the movie's thrilling climax was mostly filmed inside the property. The property is on 1.76 acres of land beside the Youghiogheny River. The house is a Princess Anne Victorian-style building and looks just like it did during the filming of Silence of the Lambs.

The house condition is still good with recent improvements made to modernize it. Improvements include reflooring, a rose bed garden and fountain were added, hardwood floors in the attic, new tank, well pump and UV filter. Speaking to NBC Connecticut, Eileen Allan stated that you feel like you entered a time warp whenever you walk into the house.

She added that the property has a very vintage feeling but is in pristine condition. She mentioned that there was wallpaper on every wall, and it felt like you were walking back in history thanks to all the woodwork. While the house is very similar to how it was during the making of Silence of the Lambs, there is one major difference. The real house does not have a giant pit in the basement and there is no butchering area that was featured in the film.

The pit and Buffalo Bill's workstation were both build on a soundstage. Instead, the real basement has a laundry room and storage space. The house is now selling for under $300,000 and has four bedrooms.

[image source: @thesilenceofthelambs Instagram]

