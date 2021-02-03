Simbu Volunteers Starring In A Film To Raise Funds For The Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam

After signing multiple upcoming projects, Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, has signed yet another film now, but for a good cause this time around. Ahead of Simbu's birthday, it was revealed that the Tamil actor has been roped in to play the lead role in a film, that will help raise funds for the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam (TMMS). The association broke the news first in an official press release yesterday.

After signing a film with Gautham Menon, Simbu's movies list has one more addition

Recently, Silambarasan TR was making headlines after he signed his third and upcoming film with prolific filmmaker Gautham Menon and shared details about the same on his Twitter handle. Now, Simbu has added yet another upcoming film in his kitty, i.e. for the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam. However, his intention for signing the venture is to raise funds for the association, which was launched as a rival to Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC).

For the unversed, TMMS is presently being headed by the SIIMA Award-winning actor's mother, Usha Rajhenderr. The association of producers made the announcement on Tuesday, i.e. February 2, 2021, with an official press release. TMMS, in the press release, informed that while the association was contemplating holding a cultural event for raising funds, Simbu volunteered to star in a film to fulfil their cause.

According to the press release, the upcoming film, which remains untitled as of yet, will be bankrolled by producer Singaravelan. For the unversed, he is also one of the vice presidents of Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam. Furthermore, Pokkiri Raja writer Gnanagiri has also been roped in to not only write the screenplay and story of the film but also direct the film. TMMS' statement also revealed that their film will go under production soon and is expected to be released in this year itself.

Meanwhile, STR has a number of films in the pipeline. After starring in Eeswaran, which hit the big screen recently, the actor will next star in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Pathu Thala, which is a remake of the Kannada film Mufti. In addition to that, Simbu also recently joined hands with director Gautham Vasudev for a new venture.

