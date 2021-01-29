Simbu Reveals 'Maanaadu' Teaser To Release On His Birthday On February 3

Simbu is currently basking in the success of his last release titled Eeswaran, which hit the theatres on January 14, 2021. The producer of Simbu's new movie Maanaadu took to Twitter and shared the motion poster of the film on January 14 as well, making it a double treat for Simbu's fans. Now, the South superstar took to his social media accounts and announced the Maanaadu teaser release date. Read on to know more about it.

Simbu shares Maanaadu teaser release date

Simbu recently took to Twitter and Instagram and shared an official media release. The circular dated January 29, 2021, was completely written in the Tamil language and contained good news for his ardent fans. Simbu thanked his fans and followers in the press release for being supportive in all situations, including the success of his latest film Eeswaran. He also added that due to some personal reasons, he will be going out on his birthday and won't be at home, therefore requesting the fans not to wait outside his house to see him. He concluded the statement by saying that the Maanaadu teaser will be out on his birthday, which falls on February 3. You can see his tweet here.

Simbu's birthday on February 3 will be a treat for his fans as they will finally witness the much-awaited teaser of Maanaadu. The film said to be a political thriller is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions. Maanaadu's cast includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Manoj Bharathiraja, Udhaya, Aravind Akash, and Ravikanth in pivotal roles. A lot of Simbu's fans and followers replied to his press release tweet and wished him a happy birthday in advance and expressed their eagerness for the teaser. You can see a few tweets here.

Maanaadu's first look

The political thriller's first look was released on November 21, 2020, which showed Silambarasan aka Simbu looking unrecognizable as the character Abdul Khaaliq. The director of the film, Venkat Prabhu had shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Maanaadu #MaanaaduFirstLook #Maanaadu #str #SilambarasanTR welcome #AbdulKhaaliq." You can see the poster here.

