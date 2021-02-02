Silambarasan Birthday: As Simbu Turns 38, Here's A Trivia Quiz For All His Fans

Indian actor, director, singer and lyricist Silambarasan aka Simbu is a prominent personality in the Tamil film industry. He started his career as a child artist and made his debut as a lead star with Kadhal Azhivathillai in 2002. Since then, he has gained a massive fan following in Kollywood. Try out these Silambarasan's trivia questions based on Silambarasan's facts and his movies.

Silambarasan's quiz questions

1. Jessie (Trisha) and Karthik (Simbu) starred in which Gautham Menon's directorial in 2010?

Vallavan

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

Osthe

Manmadhan

2. Silambarasan was reportedly dating which actor, who then later dated Prabhudheva?

Trisha Krishnan

Hansika Motwani

Nayanthara

Tamannah Bhatia

3. Silambarasan is also currently working on Venkat Prabhu’s movie titled Manaadu, who is the leading lady of the movie?

Nayanthara

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Pooja Hegde

Nidhi Agerwal

4. Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik will be coming together for the first time on the big screen for which film?

Pathu Thala

Petta

Manam

Julayi

5. Silambarasan's will be featuring in a special appearance in the Tamil movie Maha, the film is Hansika Motwani's __th film?

30th

100th

55th

50th

6. Silambarasan has been credited as a child artist in how many Tamil movies?

10

12

11

3

7. Which was Silambarasan's first movie as a director and screenwriter?

Eega

Vallavan

Saravana

Maari

Silambarasan's quiz answers

1. Jessie (Trisha) and Karthik (Simbu) starred in Gautham Menon's 2010 film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The success of the film sparked many dating rumours between the two stars in Kollywood. However, neither of the two had confirmed the reports.

2. Silambarasan was reportedly dating Nayanthara, who then later dated Prabhudheva.

3. Silambarasan is currently working on Venkat Prabhu’s movie titled Manaadu, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is the leading lady of the movie. The film's teaser will be released on Silambarasan's birthday on February 3, 2021.

4. Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik will be coming together for the first time on the big screen for the movie called Pathu Thala.

5. Silambarasan will be featuring in a special appearance in the Tamil movie Maha, the film is Hansika Motwani's 50th film. The movie features Hansika, Srikanth and Vishnu Manchu playing the lead roles.

6. Silambarasan has been credited as a child artist in 12 Tamil movies. Most of the films have been directed by his father T. Rajendar.

7. Silambarasan's first movie as a director and screenwriter is the Tamil hit titled Vallavan.

