Simon Cowell Suffers Back Injuries In Trail Bike Accident, To Undergo Surgery Soon

Simon Cowell recently fell down of his newly purchased electric trail bike. The music entrepreneur revealed that he broke part of his back. He is said to have undergone surgery after the incident that took place near his house in Malibu, California.

Simon Cowell breaks his back after falling off an electric bike

Simon Cowell took his Twitter handle, where he has more than 11 million followers, to reveal the news. In his tweets, he advised others to read the manual before riding an electric trail bike for the first time. The X Factor judge disclosed that he has broken part of his back and thanked his fans for good wishes. Cowell also thanked the nurses and doctors at the hospital. Check out his tweets.

Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

Soon after Simon Cowell’s tweet, fans started to show their concerns. Many wished him a speedy recovery and also a successful surgery. Several fans urged him to take care of himself and rest. Take a look at a few tweets from his followers.

Sending you positive and healing energy!! ❤️❤️❤️ — LYRIC DA QUEEN (@LyricDaQueen) August 10, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery Simon! Stay Strong! — Ajit Coelho (@ajitcoelho) August 10, 2020

Be healthy, get better, show your little one how to learn from mistakes!



And whenever you'll be in that condition, bring back yourself to the shows.



Blessings! — Neoborn Caveman (@NeobornCaveman) August 10, 2020

Love and prayers for healing and a fast recovery!! So sorry you suffered such an injury!! Hope to see you back soon!! Love AGT!! You guys have the best variety of talent!! Always entertaining!! ❤😊 — C.J. Benson (@CJBenson1) August 10, 2020

Get well! Speedy recovery. 💕🌻 — Shannon ⭐️ (@sspring211) August 10, 2020

Simon Cowell’s spokesperson shed a light on his status to a news portal. She said that he had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. She mentioned that he was doing fine and was under observation and is in the best possible hands. The spokesperson later added that Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening.

Generally, a broken back suggests that a part of the spine is fractured. However, the extent of Simon Cowell’s injuries is not clear. The cause of his fall from the electric bike is also unknown yet.

The 60-year-old artist was due to return to his popular show, America’s Got Talent in the coming week. The first live show was to air on Tuesday, followed by another telecast on Wednesday. Now it is likely that Simon Cowell will miss the show. Previously, it was disclosed that he would not appear in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent for the first time. The reason was said to be the clash in shooting schedules due to COVID-19, with the American version of the show. According to reports, he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show.

