Last Updated:

Simon Cowell Suffers Back Injuries In Trail Bike Accident, To Undergo Surgery Soon

Simon Cowell recently fell off from his electric bike while testing it and broke his back. The music mogul is said to be undergoing surgery. Read to know more.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell recently fell down of his newly purchased electric trail bike. The music entrepreneur revealed that he broke part of his back. He is said to have undergone surgery after the incident that took place near his house in Malibu, California.

Also Read | Simon Cowell Lists His £18million Beverly Hills Mansion For Sale? Read Details

Simon Cowell breaks his back after falling off an electric bike

Simon Cowell took his Twitter handle, where he has more than 11 million followers, to reveal the news. In his tweets, he advised others to read the manual before riding an electric trail bike for the first time. The X Factor judge disclosed that he has broken part of his back and thanked his fans for good wishes. Cowell also thanked the nurses and doctors at the hospital. Check out his tweets.

Also Read | America's Got Talent Virtual Auditions Get A Singing Dog, Judge Simon & His Pup Impressed

Soon after Simon Cowell’s tweet, fans started to show their concerns. Many wished him a speedy recovery and also a successful surgery. Several fans urged him to take care of himself and rest. Take a look at a few tweets from his followers.

Also Read | America’s Got Talent Judges Amazed By Indian Dancers Shakir And Rihan; Watch

Simon Cowell’s spokesperson shed a light on his status to a news portal. She said that he had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. She mentioned that he was doing fine and was under observation and is in the best possible hands. The spokesperson later added that Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening.

Generally, a broken back suggests that a part of the spine is fractured. However, the extent of Simon Cowell’s injuries is not clear. The cause of his fall from the electric bike is also unknown yet.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simon Cowell Online (@simoncowellonline) on

Also Read | Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 As Judges

The 60-year-old artist was due to return to his popular show, America’s Got Talent in the coming week. The first live show was to air on Tuesday, followed by another telecast on Wednesday. Now it is likely that Simon Cowell will miss the show. Previously, it was disclosed that he would not appear in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent for the first time. The reason was said to be the clash in shooting schedules due to COVID-19, with the American version of the show. According to reports, he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all