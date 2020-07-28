Simon Cowell Lists His £18million Beverly Hills Mansion For Sale? Read Details

Simon Cowell is a well-known judge for the reality shows like America's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent, The X Factor, and American Idol. Recently it was reported that the star judge was selling his Los Angeles home which he listed at a whopping price. Here's what it is about.

Simon Cowell is up for selling his Beverly Hills mansion

According to reports, Simon Cowell is selling his mansion located in Los Angeles. He had bought it in 2004 and has great amenities like a high-tech home cinema, a state-of-the-art gym, a luxury spa with a wet steam room, a solarium and lap pool, and a professional tanning salon. The place also has a separate butler and maid quarters for the live-in help. Simon Cowell's house also has an elaborate security system with retina and fingerprint scan authorisation for visitors.

The reality show judge spent five years constructing his "dream house" in Beverly Hills. The place was from before he met his longtime partner, Lauren Silverman, and before the birth of his son, Eric. Simon had previously mentioned that his mansion was the place where he most felt at home in LA. Thus, the news of his move may come as a shock to many.

Simon Cowell's house is built on a sprawling land and was featured in a number of shows like The X Factor. However, now it seems, Simon is looking for a life outside the busy humdrum of Beverly Hills neighbourhood. He has listed his house for sale at a whopping amount of £18million.

According to reports, Simon Cowell has several other properties to his name which he will still own. He has a beach-front Malibu property bought in 2017 whose net worth is estimated to be £19 million. The place is located on a 10,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Simon Cowell also owns a £15million house in London's Wimbledon and third property in Holland Park, London where Robbie Williams, David, and Victoria Beckham also live. He also has a place in New York City. However, the news of his house on sale comes days after reports that he is considering a move to Barbados, one of Simon's favourite holiday destinations.

