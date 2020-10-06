Simon Cowell's Birthday: His Most Memorable Moments On Television

Simon Cowell, who is a well-known British music executive and television producer, celebrates his 61st birthday on October 7. The iconic TV personality began his journey as a judge on the show, Pop Idol. Since then, he has been a judge and also produced various shows like America's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent, and The X-Factor. Here's a look at Simon Cowell's best moments on Television.

Best Simon Cowell moments on TV

‘American Idol’ 2010: When Simon Cowell got a little dramatic

In season 9 of American Idol, Simon Cowell could not help but poke fun at hopeful Amanda Shectman (one of the contestants of the 2010 show), who has a background in theatre. The judge called her “such an actress” after her fantastic performance. However, when it was time for him to vote yes or no, Simon Cowell turned a little dramatic while Amanda begged him to accept her. Eventually, he ended up voting her.

Simon Conwell on the sets of X-Factor 2012

When 50-year-old Shawn Armenta auditioned for the American X Factor in the year 2012, Simon Cowell gave him an interesting review. The judge told Shawn that he is like a mouse trying to be an elephant. Simon further added that it was just wrong. Moreover, the things on the sets got even more heated when Shawn Armenta accused another judge Demi Lovato of using auto-tune, which made Simon laugh.

Simon Conwell best moments from ‘AGT’ 2019

During the AGT in 2019, Simon Cowell was not much impressed by Nick and Lindsay’s singing and knife-throwing act. After their performance, Simon said that it gave him an idea: “When you get bad singers, rather than buzzing them, we throw knives at them". To which Nick asked, “What didn’t you like about my voice?” and Simon replied, “Your voice".

Simon Cowell's conversation with Sara and Hero

Simon Cowell’s love for dogs is widely known, but no one saw this coming on the sets of AGT. Sara and Hero, who brought a dog act on season 12 of America's Got Talent, auditioned with a pirate-themed routine. After this, both the judges Howie and Mel voted ‘no' for them, causing Simon to go on stage and plead on the acts’ behalf. However, after convincing Howie to switch to a ‘yes,’ they both continued in the competition. Eventually, the duo even reaches the Finals, where they were placed at fifth.

Simon wants to join Divas & Drummers of Compton

The entire AGT judge panel was blown away by the performances of The Divas & Drummers of Compton. Simon Cowell was indeed a big fan of the act, and he even asked them if he could join the group full-time. He wants to be one of the drummers, joked Simon Cowell before sending the act through to the next round.

