Simon Cowell's Net Worth 2020: Check Out How Well Off The 'America's Got Talent' Judge Is

Simon Cowell, a well-known British music executive and television producer began his journey as a judge on the show, Pop Idol. He has been a judge and also produced shows like America's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent, and The X-Factor. Here's a look at Simon Cowell's net worth.

According to Forbes, Simon Cowell's net worth is Rs 382 crore ($51 million). The magazine further added that the music mogul earns most of his money from TV, collecting millions for judging The X-Factor, America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent. More so, his music label still has hot talent, boasting names like Camilla Cabello, Olly Murs and Noah Cyrus, the report added. In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Cowell donated more than $1.5 million to Feeding America and Feeding Britain, reported Forbes.

According to the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Simon Cowell earlier took up a couple of odd jobs. He worked as a runner on Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film titled The Shining. Simon also worked for his father, Eric Philip Cowell, who was an executive at EMI Music Publishing.

Recently, Simon Cowell reportedly had a six-hour surgery to repair his three broken vertebrae in his back. He broke his back in August after a fall from a bike in Malibu. "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages." read his tweet on August 10.

As the finale of America’s Got Talent begins from September 24, reports about Simon Cowell's comeback have been doing the rounds. However, on September 23, Simon, tweeted, "It’s the #AGT finals tonight. Good luck to all the contestants and thank you all for tuning in. I wish I was there."

On the other hand, Variety reported that Simon sold his main residence in Beverly Hills for $25 million, roughly Rs 187 crore. The report added that he also has disposed of another 90210 property in a second off-market deal for $14.5 million (Rs 108 crore). However, he still owns his $24 million (Rs 179 crore) Malibu estate, as well as homes in New York City and the United Kingdom, the report stated.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

