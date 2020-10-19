Where Is 'Star Trek Discovery' Filmed? Everything About Where The Series Is Shot

Star Trek: Discovery is an American television series which is currently streaming on CBS All Access. Released in the year 2017, it is the first scripted series developed specifically for that service. The seventh series in the Star Trek franchise, the new season is the first series in the franchise since Star Trek: Enterprise concluded in the year 2005. The show begins roughly a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series. If you wish to know where is star trek discovery filmed, keep reading.

Filming location of star trek discovery filming location

Star Trek series does not need exotic filming locations for a perfect science fiction story. Since decades, the show has been loved by the masses. According to Den of Geek, the bulk of Star Trek: Discovery has been shot in Toronto and Canada. Besides this, the series has occasionally had some scenic views of North America to get some gorgeous shots. Anyone who has watched the Season 3, must be knowing how gorgeous it looks.

Director of the series Olatunde Osunsanmi utilizes the fine places of Iceland. Iceland is famous for its dramatic landscapes. The island includes sand and lava fields, mountains, and glaciers. In the first episode, the show mostly uses Iceland as a stand-in for the planet of Hima. Filming on Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 began back in July 2019 on location in Iceland. After wrapping up there, production moved to Pinewood Studios in Toronto and Kingston Penitentiary in Ontario.

Star Trek: Discovery cast

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru

Shazad Latif as Voq / Ash Tyler

Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets

Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly

Jason Isaacs as Gabriel Lorca

Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber

Anson Mount as Christopher Pike

David Ajala as Cleveland "Book" Booker

Star Trek Discovery on Netflix details

Star Trek: Discovery is a sci-fi series that streams on Netflix. The American television series has been created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. The movie features Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif and Anthony Rapp in the lead. The show is based on Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry and enjoys wide popularity among the fans of the sci-fi genre.

