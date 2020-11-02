'Star Trek Beyond' Cast: Take A Look At Actors Who Were Part Of This Sci-fi Action Film

Star Trek is a popular American movie directed by Justin Lin. It is the 13th movie in the Star Trek franchise and the third part of the reboot series. Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, John Cho, among others, reprised their roles from the earlier films. This is the third film after Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013). For those who have questions in their minds about who played the admiral in Star Trek Beyond?, read on:

'Star Trek Beyond' Cast

Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk

Chris Pine or Christopher Whitelaw Pine has essayed the role of the Commanding Officer of the USS Enterprise in the movie. Chris is one of the Star Trek Beyond cast members to have acted in other Star Trek movies as well. Apart from this, the actor has also been a part of several vital movies namely Into The Woods, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, This Means War, Just My Luck, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and many others.

Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock

Zachary Quinto is a famous American actor and producer who has essayed many significant roles in both movies and TV series. Zachary has also been one of the constant Star Trek Beyond characters. Some of the actor’s spectacular performances are in shows namely So Notorious, Heroes, American Horror Story: Asylum, NOS4A2, Hannibal, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Who plays Jaylah in Star Trek Beyond?

Who plays Jaylah in Star Trek Beyond? It is Sofia Boutella, an actor who is also known for her amazing dancing skills. She has appeared in several movies such as StreetDance 2, The Mummy, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Tiger Raid, to name a few. She has also been a part of many music videos such as Matt Pokora, Usher, Take that, Michael Jackson, Axwell, and a few others.

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Commodore Paris

Here’s the answer to those asking who played the admiral in Star Trek Beyond? It is actor Shohreh Aghdashloo who essayed the role of the admiral in the movie. She is an Iranian-American actor who has essayed a variety of roles in movies as well as on TV shows. Some of her remarkable roles are in films such as The Report, Sooteh Delan, House of Sand and Fog, to name a few.

Also Read The Bachelorette 2020 Cast: Here Is What The Contestants Do For A Living

Also Read Finding Christmas Cast: Here Are The Actors And All Details About Them

Karl Urban as Leonard McCoy

Karl Urban has played the role of a Chief Medical Officer in Star Trek Beyond. He is an actor from New Zealand who began his career by working in New Zealand movies. Some of his finest movies include The Lord of The Rings, Ghost Ship, Riddick, Dredd, to name a few.

Apart from these, there are other Star Trek Beyond characters that have significant roles in the film. Some of the actors from the cast of Star Trek Beyond include John Cho, Joe Talism, Deep Roy, Simon Pegg, Anton Yelchin, Greg Grunberg, Zoe Saldana, and others.

Also Read 'Winchester 73' Cast: The Cast That Graced The Cult Classic

Also read 'A Christmas Love Story' Cast: Actors Who Were Part Of This Christmas Rom-com Of 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.