Billie Eilish Reveals Her Fear Of Having A Dramatic Meltdown Like Britney Spears

Grammy Award-winning artist, Billie Eilish, recently revealed her fear of having a dramatic meltdown. She compared her state of mind to that of Britney Spears, who shaved off her head in 2007 during a low point in her life.

In an interview to a magazine, Billie Eilish talked about how she herself almost had a breakdown akin to that of Britney Spears, last year, when she was going through a dark phase in her life during her tour.

Also Read | Billie Eilish asks impersonators to stop defaming her on the internet

Billie Eilish reveals her fear of having a brutal meltdown like Britney Spears

Previously, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Billie Eilish had spoken about how her rise to fame was negatively affecting her mental health. She even revealed that her popularity was causing her to feel suicidal at that time. Now, in a recent interview with a magazine, Billie Eilish once again opened up about the state of her mental health, where she compared her mindset to that of Britney Spears during her 2007 meltdown where she shaved off her hair.

Also Read | Billie Eilish is all set to perform at the Oscar Awards 2020

Billie Eilish stated that as a young fan, she always wondered what was wrong with all the celebs who were having a public meltdown. She said that she always admonished celebs like Britney for their scandals and breakdowns, not being able to relate to their mental state. However, as she grew up and started to become a popular celebrity herself, Billie Eilish revealed that she started to understand the reason behind their dramatic meltdowns.

Also Read | Billie Eilish, Rihanna, and Jaden Smith's best looks in stylish oversized outfits

Billie Eilish later added that when she was in her dark places, she would worry that she was also going to become the stereotype that everybody thought young artists became. Then she talked about her state of mind last year during her tour, stating that she was at her lowest point when she was in Europe. Billie further added that she was so low that she feared she was going to have a breakdown and shave her head, as Britney did back in 2007.

Also Read | Billie Eilish noticed by fans mouthing 'Please Don't be me' before bagging her 5th Grammy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.