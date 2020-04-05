‘Smiling Back At You’: Video Of Smiling Pitbull Leaves Netizens In Awe

A video of a Pitbull, named Shortcake, smiling and passing ‘soft pittie smile’ is doing rounds on several social media platforms. The ‘cute’ video first shared on Reddit has received more than 47,000 upvotes and nearly two million views. In the five-second-video, one can see Shortcake lying on a bench and while waging the tail and then looking at the camera and passing a smile.

READ: Good News: Bulldog Delivers Goodies To Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

'Adorable pupper'

With thousands of comments, Shortcake left several netizens in awe. While one user wrote, “I am smiling back at your hippo”, another said, “Ah yes, the rare and elusive Shortcake Hippo”. “I called my roommates a pittipotomus... the way they waddle and hop sometimes lol I adore pittis,” wrote another.

READ: Good News: 5 Positive Stories To Help You Beat The Coronavirus Gloom

Sheldon the dog

Another dog, named Sheldon has become favourite among the neighbourhood by delivering homemade meals in a backpack amid the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Owner Kate Mitchell, 28, took the initiative of sending food to her neighbours after she feared that the British Bulldog was beginning to feel isolated and needed human attention. Therefore, Kate came up with a plan to help people in the neighbourhood who are unable to go out much to collect refreshments due to UK’s stay-at-home orders.

Kate told a leading media outlet that Sheldon was extremely fond of visiting the makeup studio, he would accompany Kate every day. He was often seen engaged with the staff and the customers, playing. But the workplace got shut down due to social distancing protocols, Kate added. She further added saying that the duo decided to get creative and baked homemade cookies one day. It clicked to Kate to deliver some to the local community and the neighbours to cheer them up. So, she assigned the task to Sheldon, who in return, was very happy.

READ: Zoom App: Man Tickles The Internet With Hilarious Background Trick, Netizens In Splits

READ: Coronavirus: Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.