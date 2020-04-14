Pitbull Releases New Song 'I Believe That We Will Win,' Proceeds To Go To COVID-19 Relief

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the world. Many celebrities are raising funds for various causes related to the virus. Doing the same, popular artist, Pitbull has released a new song I believe that we will win and its proceeds will go to coronavirus relief funds. Read to know more.

Also Read | Pitbull All Set To Host The Latin Music Award Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

Pitbull’s latest song for COVID-19 relief

Pitbull has dropped a new song called I believe that we will win (world anthem). It has lyrics in the video which has inspiring message amid coronavirus scare. His raps in the track has “You know what spreads faster than any virus? Fear/And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise.” The revenue from the song will go Feeding America and Tony Robbins Foundation for the relief of COVID-19.

Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause. Be sure to listen to "I Believe That We Will Win" here https://t.co/PFOaETG3bY. Proceeds will be going to @FeedingAmerica & @TonyRobbinsFdn for global hunger and empowerment #BelieveAnthem2020 pic.twitter.com/RgMLpnrRrj — Pitbull (@pitbull) April 14, 2020

Also Read | Shania Twain Cancels Concerts Due To COVID-19, Says ‘we’re All In This Together’

Pitbull had asked healthcare workers, parents and more to be a part of his new music video. He stated "We believe that we can overcome. We are calling all students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents, everyone from all over the world to be a part of Pitbull's video anthem. Proceeds will be going to various charities around that world," read a notice asking fans to submit videos of themselves grooving to the song.

Also Read | American Singer Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Support A COVID-19 Research Group

Pitbull has been encouraging fans to keep hope amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Let's show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that's called life," read one of his Instagram post. He also promoted a live streaming fundraiser event.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Donates To Nashville's Iconic Grimey's Music Shop Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 is a global threat which is increasing day by day. As of now, there are 19,19,913 confirmed cases around the world. The United States of America, Spain and Italy are the top three most affected places. Social distancing and maintaining hygiene is advised by the experts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.