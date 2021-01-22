'Walker' Cast 2021: Details About The Cast Of The Latest American Action Television Series

Walker is an action television series for The CW that premiered on January 21, 2020. Walker cast 2021 includes Jared Padalecki in the lead role along with Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen and others. The show follows the story of a widowed father who returns to Austin after two years. He tries to reconnect with his children, navigates clashes with his family, and finds common ground with his new partner while doing so. He also starts growing suspicious of his wife's death. IMDb rates Walker 7 out of 10. Read head to know more about the cast of Walker 2021.

Also read: 'Gandii Baat' Season 6 Cast: Details About The Actors From This Drama Show

Walker cast 2021 -

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Jared played the lead role of Cordell in the show. He is the widowed father who returns to Austin after two years. Jared is well known for playing the role of Sam Winchester in the series named Supernatural. He rose to fame in the early 2000s after appearing on the television series named Gilmore Girls and the films New York Minute and House of Wax.

Also read: 'Sairat' Cast: Where Are The Leads Rinku Rajguru And Akash Thosar Now? Read Details

Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez

Lindsey played the role of Micki who was Cordell's new partner in the Texas Rangers. She is recognized for starring as mechanic Raven Reyes on The CW science fiction drama series The 100. She played the role of mechanic Raven Reyes for six years. She has been a part of other series such as Friday Night Lights, Franklin & Bash and movies such as Detention, Chastity Bites and more.

Also read: Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown's' Cast Boasts Of Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar & More

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

Molly played the role of Cordell and Liam's mother in the show. She has worked in films such as Code of Silence, Some Kind of Wonderful, The Dentist, Election and more. She is also known for her roles in television sitcoms such as Herman's Head and Unfabulous.

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Keegan played the role of Cordell's brother in the show. He is an actor, photographer, author and musician. He is known for his role as Toby Cavanaugh in the mystery series named Pretty Little Liars. He has also appeared in Nickelodeon's TV show Big Time Rush.

Also read: 'Dhaakad' Cast: Details About The Cast Of Upcoming Action Thriller Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.