Snowed Inn Christmas Cast: Have A Look At The Actors And Characters They Play In The Movie

Snowed Inn Christmas is a popular 2017 TV movie which is a perfect amalgamation of the lives of two polar opposite people working together. The movie was very well received by the audiences. Even the cast of Snowed Inn Christmas received immense love from their fans for their spectacular performances in the film. Let’s have a look at the Snowed Inn Christmas characters and the actors who essayed them.

Snowed Inn Christmas cast:

Bethany Joy Lenz

Bethany Joy Lenz is a well-known American actor, singer and movie maker. She is one of the lead actors in Snowed Inn Christmas cast who essayed the role of Jenna Hudson who worked for an online publication in New York in the film. The actor is also known for her spectacular performances in the fields of music as well as acting. Some of her best movies and tv shows include Extortion, Thinner, Bring It On Again, Men At Work, Agents Of SHIELD, One Tree Hill, Guiding Light, Life Unexpected, etc.

Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker is one of the other lead Snowed Inn Christmas characters who is a polar opposite to Bethany Joy Lenz’s character in the movie. The name of his character in the movie is Kevin Jenner who somehow lands up volunteering a writing assignment with Jenna Hudson.

Andrew Walker has a bunch of many films on his list as well as an even longer list of television shows. Some of his best work includes The Mountie, God Bless the Broken Road, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, The Big Bang Theory, Against The Wall and many others.

Belinda Montgomery

Belinda was seen in the movie essaying the role of Carol Winters. She has also appeared in several television shows such as The Hitchhiker, Street Hawk, Days of Our Lives, The Sixth Sense, Silent Madness, Medical Center and others.

Tasha Smith

Tasha Smith essayed the role of Simone Jenkins in Snowed Inn Christmas. She has played several significant roles in her career in both movies and tv shows. Some of her best roles are in the shows such as The Tom Show, Meet The Browns, Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, Empire, Boston Common, etc.

John B. Lowe

John is one of the most popular actors from the Snowed Inn Christmas cast who has appeared in several tv, film and theatre projects in his entire career of 30 years. Some of his famous TV series include A Dream of Christmas, Two Turtle Doves, Nikola Tesla and the End of the World, Burden Of Truth, etc.

Other Snowed Inn Christmas characters and actors include Shannon Guile, Jackson Blake, Aaron Radwanski, Leona Katambi, Jefferson Brown, Susanna Portnoy and a few others.

