'How To Be A Player' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In This 1997 Comedy

How To Be A Player is a 1997 comedy film, directed by Lionel C Martin. The plot of the film revolves around Dray, who already has a girlfriend but cannot seem to say no to any beautiful woman coming his way. Whenever he is not hanging out with his girlfriend or friends, he spends time with other women. Seeing this, his sister is both disgusted and fascinated at his behaviour so she organizes a party for him and calls all his lady friends, to teach him a lesson. Read on to know about the cast of How To Be A Player.

How To Be A Player cast

Bill Bellamy

The cast of How To Be A Player includes Bill Bellamy in the lead role. He portrays the character of Drayton Jackson aka Dray. Bill is an American actor and stand-up comedian and was a staple on MTV, a VJ and the host of several MTV programs including MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House. He went on to star in a number of movies, including Fled, Love Jones, The Brothers, Getting Played and Any Given Sunday. He also appeared on two episodes of the TV show Kenan and Kel. He even voiced Skeeter on the Nickelodeon television show Cousin Skeeter.

Natalie Desselle

Natalie Desselle Reid in how to be a player, portrays the character of Jennifer Jackson aka Jenny, Dray's sister. The actor passed away recently on December 7, 2020, because of colon cancer. She has worked in several films including B.A.P.S., Def Jam's How To Be a Player, Set It Off and Cinderella, and the television series Built to Last, For Your Love, ER and Eve.

Lark Voorhies

How To Be A Player cast includes Lark Voorhies, who plays the character of Lisa, Dray's girlfriend. Lark is an American actor, singer, spokeswoman and model. Lark Voorhies rose to fame playing Lisa Marie Turtle on the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell. She was nominated for the Young Artist Award six times, winning in 1990 and 1993 for her work on the show. Her famous works include Grown-ups, The Parkers, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives and Getting by.

Mari Morrow

Mari Marrow plays the role of Jenny's friend Katrina. She is an American film and television actor, model and realtor. Morrow is best known for her roles as Rachel Gannon on the ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live, Oneisha Savoy on the sitcom Family Matters, and Desiree Littlejohn on the show The Parkers. She also starred in featured films such as Uninvited Guest and Traci Townsend.

