'Snyder Cut' Can Be Enjoyed With Justice League-themed Meal Kit, Here's How

There is a piece of good news for all the ardent DC fans as now the creators have come up with a unique way to keep their fan base happy. Zack Snyder’s Justice League which is also famously known as ‘Synder Cut’ is all set to release in the month of March. Now, Warner Bros. is celebrating the at-home release of the film in the most unconventional way with making available a themed Snyder Cut meal box for fans based in the UK and US.

As reported by The Verge, to provide fans with an at-home DC dining experience, Warner Bros. has now teamed up with Wonderland Restaurants to create the meal kits. Apart from this, the Wonderland Restaurants is also working on Park Row, which is another DC-themed restaurant about to be opened in London. The Snyder Cut meal box costs around $130 for two kits, whereas the cost raises up to $260 for four kits.

These prices are estimated excluding the shipping cost and tax. As per the outlet, the meal box will come up with a variety of Justice-League food which is also named after the superheroes in the film. The ‘Ocean Trench’ appetizer resembles Aquaman, whereas the ‘Icelandic cod and chips with trench dressing’ and ‘Big Belly Burger’ is created keeping in mind the Flash.

Other items on the menu include the Superman and cornfield based ‘Resurrection’, Wonder Woman-themed ‘Ancient Themysciran Fire’ and many more. Like any other meal kit, most items in the Snyder Cut meal kit will be prepared however, few items like the hamburger and fish courses, will need to cook at home. This meal box also comes with a vegetarian version for those avoiding meat.

Wonderland while talking about their new collaboration said that these meal boxes is just the start of their meal partnership. In future, the restaurant intends to come up with more innovative boxes for a better dining experience for the viewers. Justice League was originally released back in 2017. Zack Snyder stepped out during the post-production stage of the film citing personal reasons when Joss Whedon chimed in to finish the film. After its release, the movie received umpteen censure with fans demanding for the release of Snyder’s version, which will hit HBO Max on March 18th.

