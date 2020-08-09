Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 1: Top Three Moments That You Might Have Forgotten

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most-watched American reality television shows. The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show made its debut on the television on October 14, 2007, and has gradually become one of the longest-running reality television series in the world.

Most recently, the season 18 of the show has been aired, and reportedly, the shooting for season 19 has already begun. Here are the top three moments from Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 1 that you might have forgotten about. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Season 1 And 2 Premiere On Netflix; Read Details

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 1: Top three moments

When Kourtney Kardashian almost got married in Las Vegas

In the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian was in a very serious relationship with now ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. The whole confusion started with the time when Kourtney thought that she was pregnant and gave Scott the scare.

Later, after confirming with the doctors that she wasn’t pregnant, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick went to Las Vegas for a vacation. They were accompanied by Kris Jenner, Khole Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian. When Scott asked Kourtney to marry him in Las Vegas, she said yes. The two almost got married until Kris Jenner said that she does not approve of it happening this way.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Reducing Time On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

When Khole Kardashian went to jail

Khole Kardashian was sentenced to jail for driving under the influence. On July 18, 2008, she went to jail to serve time for violation of probation. Khole faced a sentence of up to 30 days and was also enrolled in an alcohol treatment program within three weeks of her release from jail. Khole Kardashian had sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner who had come to drop her off till the jail. Khole Kardashian was very scared and nervous but she did complete her punishment bravely.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Best Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

When Kris Jenner resigned from being Kim Kardashian’s manager

Kim Kardashian was thinking of hiring somebody else as her manager and was looking forward to working with different people with new and fresh ideas. When Kim told Khole about it and asked her suggestions on how to tell Kris that Kim is thinking of firing her, Khole went and ratted Kim out to Kris Jenner. On just hearing the possibility of something like this happening from Khole Kardashian, Kris Jenner got very upset and resigned from being Kim Kardashian’s manager.

Also Read | Is Neha Kakkar's 'Story Of Kakkars' Show Similar To 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.