'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Season 1 And 2 Premiere On Netflix; Read Details

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has premiered on Netflix from the beginning of June. As of June 1, 2020, fans will receive a dose of nostalgia as the first two series of reality series features on the streaming service. The documentary series, Keeping Up with The Kardashians revolves around the lavish lifestyles of the super-rich family that has entered the public consciousness over the years in a manner unlike most shows of its type.

Although not everybody knows how Kim Kardashian first became so famous, no one questions her status as a celebrity royalty. And ever since the series premiered in 2007 showbiz viewers around the world have been captivated by her and her family's glitz and glamour. Netflix UK & Ireland dropped the good news on Twitter, posting some snaps from the show's early days. Check out the post below.

Unexpected news for fans of bootcut jeans: S1 and 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be on Netflix from 1 June. pic.twitter.com/HWZhHwLWbD — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 6, 2020

Where to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

The first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians were added to Netflix on June 1, 2020. One can take themselves back to 2007, at the very beginning of what has become the reality television giant that fans know and love today.

The show is currently in its 18th season, so if one wants a chance to catch any of the new episodes, they are available on Hayu. One can also watch all the 18 series by buying them on Amazon Prime Video. Episodes are also available for purchase on GooglePlay, YouTube, or iTunes.

Who stars in Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

The first season, premiered in 2007 and focused on the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show especially focused on Kris Jenner and her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. As well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kendall and Kylie's other dad, Caitlyn Jenner – who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner and Kris' second husband.

Along with certain main family members, the series included some of their friends and ex-friends. This includes Kim's former boyfriend Reggie Bush, her former husband Kris Humphries and her new husband Kanye West.

The other cast members include Rob's ex-friend Adrienne Bailon, Khloé 's husband of basketball player Lamar Odom. The sons of Caitlyn Jenner, Brandon and Brody, and the ex-wife of Brandon, Leah, made appearances as well.

