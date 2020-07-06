Son Ye-Jin And Lee Sun-Gyun To Share Screen Space With Sam Worthington In 'Cross'

Korean actors Son Ye-Jin and Lee Sun-Gyun have been a trending topic since their managing companies confirmed their involvement with the Hollywood film, Cross. The two are supposed to join the casting team of the film. Read more to know about Son Ye Jin and Lee Sun-Gyun in an upcoming Hollywood project alongside, Sam Worthington.

Son Ye-Jin and Lee Sun-Gyun to cast in Cross

Son Ye-Jin’s agency MS Team Entertainment had been bombarded with questions about Son Ye-Jin’s involvement with the Hollywood project. They recently responded to the reports that claim that the actress is set to star in a new Hollywood film. However, the managing team just hinted that the Crash Landing on You actor would be starring in the movie, Cross. They released a statement through media portals that clarified that Son Ye-Jin is in talks for the movie Cross, and the outlook is favourable. They also mentioned that the star will be going through with the film unless there are any huge changes.

Similarly, Lee Sun-Gyun’s agency has also reportedly released a statement about the same. They confirmed that the Parasite star has still not be finalized and is still in talks with the makers of Cross. A representative of HODU&U Entertainment gave a statement regarding the same and revealed that Lee Sun Gyun had received a casting offer for Cross and is currently reviewing the offer. They also mentioned that he has not yet come to a decision. Reportedly, Lee Sun Gyun has been offered to portray the role of an intimidating and powerful chief of border protection. Son Ye-Jin will be making her Hollywood debut if things work out and she ends up in the casting team of this project.

More about Son Ye-Jin

On the professional end, Son Ye-Jin was last seen in her romantic television series called Crash Landing on You. The film revolves around a South Korean heiress who gets dropped in North Korea and is assisted by an army officer to make it out alive. The television series has been directed by Jung Hyo and it stars some of the most popular faces of the Korean industry including Hyun Bin, Son Ye-Jin, Kim Jung Hyun, and Seo Ji Hye. The series was released on December 14, 2019, and was aired till February 16, 2020. The series received a positive response from the critics and is the third-highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

