Bong Joon Ho's 'Snowpiercer' Is A Dystopian World With 'Parasite' Undertones; Watch Teaser

Parasite fame Bong Joon Ho is now producing a new Netflix original series, titled Snowpiercer. This new Netflix show will be similar to the 2013 film of the same name and will also be based on the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige. Snnowpiercer will star Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in the lead roles. The trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Snowpiercer was recently shared online on YouTube.

Watch the trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Snowpiercer

Also Read | Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' gets a TV adaptation & Martin Scorsese can't wait for it

Above is the official trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Snowpiercer. This new Snowpiercer series will be a reboot of the 2013 film's continuity. The show is set in a dystopian future, where the whole world is in a perpetual ice age. Mankind cannot survive in this extreme cold, which is why the last bastion of humanity is now living in a gigantic train that never stops moving.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli gets slammed by director Prashant Kumar for calling 'Parasite' a boring film

However, this show, just like the 2013 Snowpiercer film, will delve into the social inequality and wealth disparity that is everpresent in human society. Those who live in the back of the train are the poor members of Snowpiercer and are often treated as second class citizens. Eventually, the citizens of the back end will rebel and will try to take over Snowpiercer's engine.

Snowpiercer cast

Also Read | Aamir Khan & Ishaan Khatter as Ki Taek & Ki Woo if 'Parasite' had an Indian version

Daveed Diggs will play the lead role of Layton Well in the new Snowpiercer Netflix show. Layton Well is one of the lower class passengers who live in the tail end of the train. Meanwhile, Jennifer Connelly will play the role of Melanie Cavill, who is one of the first-class passengers and is also the voice (PA System announcer) of the train. Other prominent stars in the show include Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, Alison Wright, and Benjamin Haigh.

Bong Joon-ho, the creator of the Oscar-winning film Parasite, is an executive producer for Netflix's Snowpiercer. The show was developed by Josh Friedman. Snowpiercer is set to release on Netflix, on May 17, 2020.

[Promo Image from Snowpiercer trailer]

Also Read | 'Parasite' and its director Bong Joon Ho's Google Search interest increases after Oscars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.