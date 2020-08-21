Sonali Bendre Loves Her Pet Little Miss Icy And These Pics Are Proof

Actor Sonali Bendre has appeared in a wide variety of films over the years. Some of her most memorable performances came in films like Aag, Zakhm, Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai, Sarfarosh, Murari, Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye, and others. Apart from her acting skills, Sonali Bendre has also known to be an active social media user. The actor updates her fans about her daily activities on Instagram. She is also known to share posts about her pet dog. Here are Sonali Bendre's photos with adorable Little Miss Icy:

Sonali Bendre has over 2 million followers on Instagram and fans often shower immense love on the posts she shares. In the picture shared below, Bendre can be seen taking a selfie with her pet, Little Miss Icy. Sharing the sun-kissed selfie, she wrote, ''Sunshine... even on a cloudy day. #LittleMissIcy'' (sic). Check out the post shared by Sonal Bendre with her pet:

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic crises, Sonali Bendre addressed the issue regarding the concern of animals. Bendre shared a bunch of pictures with her pet, Little Miss Icy. She accompanied it with a caption, ''There is a lot of misinformation and miscommunication out there about the spread of #Coronavirus through animals and pets. What’s happening because of this is heartbreaking. Health experts maintain there has been no evidence to suggest that pets can spread the infection.

As the situation evolves, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap before and after petting your pet. Let's be aware, informed and sensitive. Stay safe and keep your pets safe too. 🙏'' (sic).

Here is yet another picture shared by Sonali Bendre. In the picture shared, she can be seen shaking hands with her pet outdoors. She wrote, ''Getting some sunshine with my sunshine! #LittleMissIcy''. Have a look at the adorable picture:

In the post below, she shared two pictures. In the first one, Bendre can be seen sitting with her pet near the balcony and in another pic, she can be seen taking a selfie. She penned, ''I will always strive to be the person my dog thinks I am! #LittleMissIcy ❤️ #InternationalGoldenRetrieverDay''. Check out:

