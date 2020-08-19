Sonali Bendre Delighted Over Her New Look, Says Pampering Session Was Just What She Needed

Actor Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram reels to share a video update with her fans about her salon appointment. In the video, she is sitting in a beauty salon with the proper protection to keep herself safe from COVID-19. She has also mentioned how delightful the pampering session was for her. Her new hairstyle is being loved by the fans as they have mentioned in the comments section of the post. Read on:

Sonali Bendre’s salon session

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre recently took to social media to share her what a salon appointment looks like, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She posted a video where she is seated while her parlour lady gives her a new look with a fresh hairstyle. She is wearing a mask according to the guidelines laid down by the government while she gets a makeover. She's covered in a grey cape throughout the video.

Various stills in the video showcase Sonali Bendre with a new short and bouncy hairstyle which suits her well. Her eyebrows have also been shaped well by the lady, along with the new hairdo. The actor seems to be happy with her new look as she appears to be smiling. The song Good As Hell plays in the background while the pictures roll out. She has also mentioned the name of the song for everyone who has been wondering about it.

In the caption for the post, Sonali Bendre has mentioned that she needed the pampering session that she got from the salon. She has thanked the salon as well as the lady that got her new look in place. Have a look at the adorably exciting reel video from Sonali Bendre’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have expresses their love for the actor and the new look. A few of her fans have mentioned how stunning she looks in the new avatar while a few others have used emoticons to express better. Have a look at the comments on Sonali Bendre’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre Instagram

