Weekly Celeb Roundup: What Has Sonam Kapoor Been Up To This Week?

This week, Sonam Kapoor turned off her Instagram comments due to the constant 'negativity' that was 'triggering' her. Later in the same week, Sonam Kapoor lost over 300k followers after people started slamming Bollywood for nepotism. Here is what Sonam Kapoor has been up to this week, from June 14 to June 20, 2020.

Sonam Kapoor says a big ‘YES’ to ending celebrity blind item columns

Sonam Kapoor revealed that she wanted to get rid of celebrity blind items that propagated rumours without any evidence. She took this stance after she started getting trolled on the internet for unsubstantiated rumours. Sonam Kapoor has been trolled incessantly after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as many fans blame his death on nepotism in Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor lashes out over 'girlfriends, exes' being targeted amid Sushant's death

Taking to Twitter, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and mean spirited." This tweet was in response to people who were blaming those close to Sushant for his suicide. Sonam Kapoor was even supported by IPS officer, who wrote that someone can only be accused of abetting suicide with proof. However, many fans slammed Sonam Kapoor for her Tweet.

Sonam Kapoor turns off Insta comments, says negativity is 'triggering'

After receiving a lot of hate from netizens, Sonam Kapoor decided to turn off her Instagram comments. Sonam Kapoor stated that the negativity was triggering her and her family, which is why she was turning them off right now. She also hit back against those trolling her, saying that their hate was more harmful to them than her. She later deleted the post.

Sonam Kapoor thanks CISF forces for their sacrifices & ensuring India's safety

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a video on social media where she thanked the CISF team of India for their ultimate sacrifices. She shared this video after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during an Indo-china conflict. In her video, the actor thanked the force for always protecting Indian citizens.

'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' jodi lose about 300K Instagram followers

Many Bollywood superstars are receiving a lot of hate after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Many fans blamed nepotism in Bollywood for Sushant's death. Which is why netizens are now enraged at star kids and superstars who have been accused of nepotism. Sonam Kapoor recently lost about 300k followers on Instagram. The actor used to have 29.2 million followers, but now she only has around 28.9 million followers.

