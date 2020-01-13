Sonnalli Seygall Starts The Week With Beach Yoga In Bikini, Watch Video

Actors are often role models for their fans. People look up to them for inspiration when it comes to acting, style, fashion, and most importantly fitness. The Pyaar ka Punchnama fame actor Sonnalli Seygall is a die-hard Yoga fan and her latest social media post is proof of the same. Sonnnalli Seygall who made her debut with a bunch of newcomers in Pyaar ka Punchnama has been giving some serious fitness goals to her fans with her workout videos.

She regularly posts updates about her workout and her perfectly toned physique. The actress in an old interview had said that her favourite physical activity was Yoga, which all her close ones know about. Sonnalli regularly practices Yoga and also uploads pictures and videos of the same.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonnalli Seygall shared a Yoga workout video. In the video, she’s seen doing yoga on the beach by the waves. She posted the video with the caption, ‘Starting the week with some yoga on the beach. In love with the sound of the waves.’ She regularly posts her videos in which she’s seen doing yoga by the beach.

She’s seen wearing an orange two-piece bikini. The actor looked stunning in the ruffled ensemble which showed her perfectly toned body. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised it with hoop earrings. Sonnalli looked stunning as her outfit matched the shades of the sky.

Sonnalli Seygall will be seen alongside Sunny Singh in the upcoming film Jai Mummy Di. It is a romantic comedy that will see Sonnalli Seygall reunite with her co-star. The film also stars Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. It is directed by Navjot Gulati.

The film will release this Friday. It is a light-hearted family comedy that will show conflicting dynamics between the mothers that leads to chaotic chemistry between their children and other members of their families. She will also be seen in Aftaab Shivdassani’s film Setters which releases in May.

