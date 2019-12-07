Will Seth Green To Return As Oz In Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot? Read Details

Actor Seth Green is gearing up for a Charity event known as The World’s Big Sleep Out which will be held at Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on December 7. However, the actor took some time out of his busy schedule and spoke to one of Hollywood’s leading news portal. Seth spoke about his charitable cause and also a little about his role as Oz in the 90s classic, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Although none of the original stars has been cast in the reboot version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the reporter asked Seth if he would be willing to return to his role as Oz. Seth replied saying that he would do anything that Joss Whedon wanted him to do. Fans are rooting for him to be in the reboot of the show.

Also read | Hollywood Classics That Never Get Old No Matter How Many Times One Watches Them

For the charity event, the actor will be reading a classic bedtime story which invites the public to sleep out together, under the stars in unity to create the world’s largest display of solidarity and support for those facing homelessness or displacement. He said homelessness is proving to be a critical issue in many cities across America. It is a larger problem than cannot be solved by any single thing. This kind of fundraiser benefits several organizations that are each working on different parts of this complicated problem.

Also read | Upcoming Hollywood Movies That You Must Watch This December

He also said that it is easy to feel hopeless. Whether you are homeless or a person in L.A. witnessing the growth of this problem and the painful plight of those afflicted, Seth also hoped that they can raise awareness about solutions, and raise a lot of money to directly help those in need. Read here about the website and list of the organizations connected to this event. He also said that they are all worth contributing to and knowing about. He also welcomed everyone with open arms as he said everyone needs help.

Also read | Hollywood Celebrities That You Probably Did Not Realise Were BFFs In Real Life

Also read | Deepika Padukone Gearing Up For Her Second Hollywood Film?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.