Sophie Turner Talks About Day-long Breakup With Joe Jonas & How He Saved Her Life

Valentine's Day is almost here, and love is in the air with couples painting the town red. Talking about lovers, one of the most popular couples in contemporary times looked up to by millions is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The duo's chemistry comes across as goals for a large number of their fans across the globe and recently, an eminent magazine confirmed that Sophie Turner is pregnant with Joe Jonas's baby. For their fans, their love story might seem like a bed of roses, but that certainly has not been the case.

The couple has also been through thick and thin in their relationship and Sophie confirmed it in an interview with a leading British daily, where she spoke about her 24-hour-long breakup with beau Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had broken up for 24 hours

The Game Of Thrones actor Sophie Turner said 'I Do' to Joe Jonas last year on May 30 in an Elvis-filled Vegas wedding, but the love birds had to deal with some baggage, breakup being one among the few. In an interview with a leading British daily, the GOT actor opened up about the complications which she and Joe had to deal with during their relationship. She described her one-day-long breakup as the worst day of their lives wherein both of them had cold feet.

Sophie also went on to add that dating Joe Jonas saved her life because he stood by her side during her struggle with mental health. The actor stated that she was going through a phase of being mentally unwell, and Joe supported her through this time. Joe had told her that he cannot be with her until she loves herself and that he cannot see her love him more than she loved herself. Sophie concluded by saying that it was something that helped her and saved her life.

