Sophie Turner Reveals She Wants To Join The Cast Of 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner has recently said that she wants to star in Lizzie McGuire. The actor took to social media to announce her wish to her followers on an Instagram story. The actor mentioned that just like the fans she herself is devastated that the production of Lizzie McGuire has been put on hold.

Sophie Turner reveals she wants to join the cast of the Lizzie McGuire reboot

Sophie took to Instagram to also announce that she is up for playing a role in the series and also revealed the name of her character. The Game of Thrones actor mentioned that she wants to know if the character Miranda will appear in the season because she is available and would love to play the new Miranda for the show. She further concluded by asking the makers of Lizzie McGuire to reach out to her in case they want her for show.

The show will see Hilary Duff reprise her role as Lizzie once again and will also be an executive producer on the Disney + reboot. The show has currently undergone a halt as the original series creator Terri Minsky quit her role as the showrunner. The show currently stands at just two episodes and fans are eager for the show to continue its run.

According to an entertainment portal, fans have a sentimental connection with the show and the characters in it. They further added that they are ambitious as they want to try a different route in terms of creative direction.

The famous Lizzie McGuire show was popular from 2001 to 2004 and revolved around the life of a teenager. Hilary Duff was the star of the show, and her name became synonymous with this role, therefore gaining immense popularity due to the fame of the show. The show went on to get a spin-off and even a movie in 2003 titled The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

