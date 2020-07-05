Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Story Has Been A Magical Journey

Hollywood stars Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The two of them met back in 2016 and since then have been showing off some of their best moments together. While Sophie Turner was best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, Joe Jonas is known to be a music sensation in the Jonas Brothers pop-rock band.

The duo recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. And now as the duo is all set to embrace parenthood, here’s taking a look at everything Joe and Sophie have squeezed into their first year of marriage.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ surprise wedding at Las Vegas

In May 2019, Sophie and Joe, having attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, gave their family and friends the biggest surprise when they said: "I do." The pair made a casual decision to tie the knot with a couple of friends attending their surprise wedding.

Wedding functions continued for the duo

In June 2019, the duo celebrated their second nuptials in Paris with family and friends after getting married in Las Vegas and shocking their friends and fans.

Joe and Sophie headed for their double honeymoon

In July 2019, As the couple hosted their wedding ceremony twice, they had also gone for two honeymoons. They started their vacation in the Maldives and headed for Italy, the last stop being the coast of Positano.

The couple expect their first baby together

In February 2020, Sophie and Joe were rumoured to be expecting their first child together as the duo was spotted in a baby's clothing store.

Sophie flaunts her baby bump; Joe looks ready to embrace fatherhood

Sophie's baby bump made it very clear that the couple is expecting their first child and Joe looked all set to accept fatherhood. After the same, the duo also expressed their love on social media for each other and Sophie gave a glimpse of how Joe is taking care of her during her pregnancy.

