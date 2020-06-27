Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas To Be Part Of A Star-studded ‘The Princess Bride’ Remake

The 1987 film The Princess Bride is all set to get a quirky remake featuring some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The project is being directed by Jason Reitman who is previously known for his work in the film Juno. The director has staged a few live readings of the film's script, according to an entertainment portal. The remake is quite unique in nature as it was completely shot at home by each cast member using their phones.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to be a part of The Princess Bride remake

The cast of this remake of The Princess Bride includes Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, however, will not play the signature roles, but will reverse the characters for their bit in the remake. According to a news portal, Joe Jonas will be playing Princess Buttercup while Sophie Turner will be playing the role of Westley. Other celebrities included in the film are Rapper Common, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi and Zazie Beetz, and even more. In this remake, the actors will trade roles throughout scenes and thus pay homage to the film The Princess Bride.

The remake will also feature the original director of The Princess Bride, Rob Reiner. The director in this remake film will play the role of The Grandfather. Fred Savage, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of The Grandson in this remake. The roles are not the only special attraction about this unique remake, other aspects such as a corgi playing the “Rodent of Unusual Size” will also feature in this film. Unlike usual crowd appearances for films, the actors have used Lego figurines or stuffed animals for crowd scenes. The remake is being done for a good cause and the streaming platform Quibi will be donating a sizeable amount of profits to charity to provide meals to those severely affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an entertainment portal.

