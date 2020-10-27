Sophie Turner Congratulates Husband Joe Jonas For 2 AMA Nominations

Joe Jonas is one of the most popular songwriters and singers of the Hollywood industry. He performs in the pop band Jonas Brothers with his other two brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas as partners. Famous British actor Sophie Turner is his wife. Recently, Sophie Turner took to her Instagram story to congratulate her husband on securing the AMA 2020 nominations.

Here is what Sophie Turner said to congratulate her husband

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram story to heartily congratulate her husband Joe Jonas on securing the American Music Awards (AMA) 2020 nominations. She and Joe were seen cheering each other by clinking two glasses of orange juice. She had captioned the story, “Congrats on 2 AMA nominations to this absolute babe @joejoans”. She had also tagged the Jonas Brothers’ Instagram in her story.

The Jonas Brothers shot to fame because of their stints on the Disney Channel television. The band released their debut studio album Its About Time in 2006. This album was widely loved by people. Later on, they went on to release other hit albums like Jonas Brothers, A Little Longer and Happiness Begins.

Sophie Turner is one of the rising British actors. She received a lot of critical acclaim for her role as Sansa Stark in the famous fantasy series Game Of Thrones. She also went on to star in movies like Another Me, Barely Lethal and also in X-Men Apocalypse. She also has featured in the music videos of The Jonas Brothers. She appeared in these songs Sucker and What a Man Gotta Do.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas started dating in 2016. They were spotted together a lot of times in public. The couple got married in May 2019 at a surprise wedding ceremony that took place after the Billboard Awards. They officially married in France a month later. The actor announced her pregnancy.

Sophie Turner’s Instagram gives her 15.3 million fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life. The actor often posts adorable pictures with her husband on her Instagram. Sophie Turner’s Instagram also lets her fans know of her upcoming projects and professional commitments.

Image courtesy- @sophiet Instagram

