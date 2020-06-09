BlackLivesMatter: Sophie Turner Gives Stern Reply To User Who Criticised Her Support

Sophie Turner was recently criticised for the support that she has been showing for the Black Lives Matter movement. A user questioned her based on her motive to support the movement and even called for it to stop. However, Sophie Turner gave a stern and befitting reply to the user.

In the past few days, several protests took place and many superstars showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Many rappers and singers even marched in the protest rallies with the supporters and thus extended more personal support. The Canadian Prime minister stood in support with the protestors and even marched with them. Sophie Turner too shared several images and posts of the protest and thus shed light on the ongoing issue at hand. She too was part of these protests and shared a few pictures and videos from the protest rallies.

In one post, Sophie Turner can be seen holding up a board that read, “White Silence is Violence” which gave out a strong message. A user saw this and commented on the picture asking Sophie about her motive to continue the protest. He said that the police officers have already been arrested and have also been charged with murder. The user maintained the fact that justice has been served by the law and the protest needs to stop now. He called for peace and asked Sophie if something like that is possible. This did not go well with Sophie Turner who hit back at him with a long reply to his comment. The Game of Thrones actor said that the movement is not just about the four cops who were involved in the murder of George Floyd.

She continued saying that the movement is about Breonna Taylor, Travyon Martin, Eric Garner, and many more such victims. Sophie highlighted the fact that the movement is to overthrow the systematic racism that has been prevalent in society for thousands of years. She added that the movement is also about changing the system and justice will only be done when the society reflects upon the belief that everyone is equal. Sophie Turner then ended her comment by saying until that happens there will be no peace.

