Sophie Turner Stays Off The Booze While Partying With Joe Jonas Amidst Pregnancy Rumours

Rumours about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting their first child together took over the internet by storm. The singer-actor couple has evidently been one of the most fan favourites couples from Hollywood and they have expressed their excitement for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the internet. Now, with each passing day, fans are getting treated with more and more pieces of evidence about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting their first child.

Sophie Turner parties sober with husband Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas took to his Instagram recently and shared a video of him and Sophie Turner partying in a pub in Amsterdam. As everyone else can be seen feasting upon beverages, Sophie Turner was seen just holding a piece of paper in her hand as her side of the table did not have drinks on it. This has increased the speculations of Sophie Turner's pregnancy even more.

This video has come out just days after the rumours of Sophie Turner's pregnancy started circulating on the internet back on February 12, 2020. Rumours increased furthermore when Sophie Turner was recently seen sporting baggy outfits which is contrary to her staple style statement of fashionable outfits. A source close to the family has recently revealed the details about Sophie Turner's pregnancy to a leading news daily in the USA.

The source suggests that Sophie has decided to choose to wear outfits which will accommodate her changing body during pregnancy. The source revealed furthermore that having children and starting a family was always the plan for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Though rumours are strongly suggesting that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first baby soon, no official announcement has been made by the couple yet.

Image courtesy - Joe Jonas Instagram

