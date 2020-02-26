Sophie Turner Spotted In Oversized Hoodie Again Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Sophie Turner has recently been spotted wearing oversized hoodies and sweatshirts. Fans are speculating that it may because of the baby rumours and could be an attempt to hide her bump. The Game of Thrones star was recently spotted having lunch at Sweet Butter with husband, Joe Jonas on February 25. Both of them donned casual outfits for the sunny outing in California.

Sophie Turner spotted in an oversized Hoodie again amidst the Pregnancy rumours

The actor seems to have added another hoodie to her collection now. She was seen rocking a blue oversized hoodie inspired by the Mean Girls. With one hand in her hoodie pocket, Sophie Turner carried a couple of bags in the other. She rocked the outfit with skin-tight black leggings with black sneakers. She topped the look with a pair of black glares and an up-top bun.

Ever since the pregnancy rumours sparked up, the baby blue hoodie was just another item added to Tuner's collection. Just one day after the rumours began, the couple was spotted together in Zurich and Sophie was wearing an oversized Bomber jacket over a grey hoodie. The actor looked adorable in a video shared by Joe Jonas where she was running down the streets in Zurich.

According to reports, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are keeping things hush about the alleged pregnancy for now. The source also told the outlet that Sophie has been busy picking her wardrobe on and off the red carpet to accommodate her changing body. Sophie Turner was also spotted abstaining from drinking while she hit up a pub with her husband Joe Jonas in Amsterdam. And once again, the Dark Phoenix actor was spotted in a hoodie for her night out in the down.

